25 BRS MLAs may lose next election: Errabelli

Warangal: As many as 25 sitting BRS MLAs may lose in the next Assembly elections because of the public discontent brewing against them, according to a survey conducted by the Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

Speaking at the preparatory meeting that focused on mobilising crowds to Wednesday's (January 18) public meeting in Khammam, the minister told the party cadres at Narsimhulapet mandal headquarters in Mahabubabad district that BRS will easily retain power in the next elections.

"If the leadership changes the candidates where the sitting MLAs who lost the favour of the people, the BRS will win 100 seats hands down. Come what may, the BRS will prove its supremacy in the next elections," Errabelli said, stating that his surveys had never gone wrong.

It may be recalled here that unconfirmed reports suggested that Prashant Kishor's I-PAC team had also found discontent against some BRS MLAs. The minister's remarks come in as a surprise especially at a time when the BRS was set to organise a massive public meeting in Khammam to announce its arrival in national politics.