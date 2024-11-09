25% Indians affected by varicose veins

Hyderabad: About 25 per cent of India’s population is suffering from varicose veins, a condition that can often be treated without surgery, as emphasised by leading national and international medical experts.

Recent advancements in non-surgical treatment methods are transforming the approach to vascular care, enabling even remote areas to access high-quality treatments. The Indian Vein Congress (IVC) 2024, hosted by Avis Hospitals in the city, provided a platform for this pivotal discussion.

Dr Rajah V Koppala said that the Congress focused on sharing best practices in non-surgical solutions such as laser treatments and other innovative approaches. He stressed the importance of staying updated on new developments to continue enhancing patient outcomes.

Dr Roy Varghese, a vascular surgeon, emphasised, “Chronic venous disease affects 20–35 per cent of the adult Indian population. Endovascular procedures have simplified treatment, offering a painless, day-care approach.”