250 crore mega dairy to come up in Ranga Reddy district

Hyderabad: In order to boost milk production, the Telangana State government would be constructing a mega dairy at an estimated cost of Rs 250 cr at Medipally in Ranga Reddy district, said T Srinivas Yadav, Minister for Animal Husbandry. Also, a training centre in 55 acres would be built at Mamidipally, he told media persons on Wednesday. Further, he said that the government had taken the decision to construct the mega dairy project, and arrangements were being made for the foundation programme.

The training centre would be offering training to farmers on artificial insemination of animals, he said. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was working for financial development of rural areas through several programmes.

The minister said that the government was keen to help milk producing farmers and that KCR had launched several programmes for Yadavas, fishermen and poor. Around 80 lakh sheep have been distributed to beneficiaries and its number had increased to Rs 2 crore, the minister said.