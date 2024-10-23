28 youths given compationate appointments in Singareni

Srirampur: As part of Singareni Collieries’ compassionate appointments, General Manager B Sanjeeva Reddy handed over appointment letters to 28 young men and women appointed in the Srirampur area.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Singareni Collieries has been consistently offering compassionate appointments, providing employment opportunities to many, and standing as a pride of South India. He urged the newly appointed employees to avoid absenteeism, perform their duties diligently, and work towards leading the company on a path of profitability. He also emphasized that they should not seek surface light jobs but should work hard with discipline. Additionally, he reminded them to take care of their parents and in-laws.

He highlighted that Singareni is on a progressive path and advised every employee to strive for safe production. He encouraged them to enhance their skills, aim for higher positions, and follow the advice of senior employees to make Singareni a hazard-free workplace.

So far, 3,498 compassionate appointment letters have been issued in the Srirampur area, he added. The event was attended by SO to GM N. Satyanarayana, AITUC Branch Secretary Baji Saida, Srirampur Area Officers Association President Venkateshwara Reddy, DGM (Personnel) P. Aravind Rao, Senior PO P. Kantharao, Assistant Superintendent Satyanarayana, Senior Assistant Raghavendra, and others.