Many leaders from BRS wants to join Congress: Bhatti
KCR will take oath as hattrick CM: KTR
Former MLA and actress Jayasudha joins BJP
Joining ‘OTT gang’ undeniably enticing, says Nargis Fakhri
Haryana clashes: Security tightened at sensitive locations, says Delhi Police
TSRTC merger with govt, a political stunt: Mallareddy
2BHK house allotment from August 15 in Hyderabad: KTR
Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries Minister KTR on Wednesday gave good news to the poor living in Hyderabad city. He said that the completed double bedroom houses in the city will be distributed to the deserving poor. He announced that one lakh double bedroom houses are going to be distributed from August 15 to October. He said that houses will be allotted to 4000 people per constituency.
He said that cash assistance will be provided to 3000 families of the constituency under the Grilahakshmi scheme. Minister KTR made this announcement while participating in a programme organised in LB Nagar constituency. He handed over the regularized degrees under GIO No.118 to the beneficiaries at LB Nagar. He said that 4,000 double bedroom houses will be built in LB Nagar constituency alone and 3,000 houses will be built under the Grilahakshmi scheme.