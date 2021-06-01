2DG Drug Will Be Available In Markets From Today

The much-awaited DRDO 2DG drug will be available in the market across the country from today. Dr. G. Satish Reddy, Chairman, DRDO, said that 2DG drugs are also showing effective results. During the week, it was revealed that 6 to 8 lakh 2DG parcels will be released through Dr. Reddy's Lab in Hyderabad. We are trying to increase production through more companies in view of the current needs. Dr. Reddy's said contracts were underway to increase production by giving the raw material from the lab to a few other companies. Clarification on that will come in another week.

Dr. Satish Reddy denied that the propaganda that the 2DG drug was made by DRDO in anticipation of the bio-wars of other countries was incorrect. He said that they were experimenting with this drug for the past ten years to prevent radiation from affecting soldiers. Believing that it also works for corona control, it has been piloted in many hospitals across the country and is being made available with good results.

It has been clarified that this drug works on all types of strains and viral infections. Covid-19 is currently being given to those with severe, moderate levels and is awaiting approval for use by those with milder symptoms, he said.

Satish Reddy said that besides India, other countries are also contacting for 2DG drug. Satish Reddy said that as per the Centre's instructions, it is currently being provided by Dr. Reddy's Laboratory, hospitals, and state governments only if ordered directly. He explained that in addition to exports abroad, production would be increased by other companies to meet the shortage.