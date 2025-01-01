2K teachers instructing benches, walls in 2,097 schools in TG: UDISE+ report

Hyderabad: The recent United District Information System for Education (UDISE+) Report 2023-24, released by the Union Ministry of Education, paints a troubling picture of the Telangana school education sector.

The report released on Tuesday reveals that Telangana holds the dubious distinction of having the third highest number of schools with zero enrollment in the country, trailing only West Bengal and Rajasthan.

Alarmingly, around 2,000 teachers are reported to be engaged in teaching at schools with no students, raising questions about whether they are instructing the benches and walls in these empty classrooms. In contrast, approximately 88,429 students are being taught by single teachers in 5,985 schools across the state. Among the state's 42,901 schools, 11.8 percent have less than ten students enrolled, while only 8.7 percent have more than 500 students. The total enrollment stands at 72,93,644 students, with 3,41,460 teachers working across various school managements during the reported year.

The enrollment figures indicate a declining trend in government schools over the past three academic years, concluding with 2023-24.

Notably, while the upper primary sector has earned the distinction of no dropout rates with zero per cent, the secondary education sector is witnessing an increasing number of students—both boys and girls—leaving schools with a combined dropout rate of 11.4 percent: 9.5 percent girls and 13.3 percent boys.

Compounding the challenges, 2,017 girls' schools and 4,823 boys' schools lack proper toilet facilities, and 2,618 schools in the state are not in usable condition, the report added.