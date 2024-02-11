2nd year inter student ends life in Suryapet

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a student studying intermediate second year was found dead in SC Residential School in Imampeta, Suryapet district. The warden says that she noticed that the girl was found hanging from the fan and immediately tried to save her, but the student died before being taken to the hospital. However, the parents of the student alleged that their daughter did not commit suicide, but died due to harassment by the principal.

Recently, two female students committed suicide in the girls' hostel in Yadadri district center, another student also committed suicide in Suryapet. The facilities in the hostels and the problems faced by the students are being discussed.

According to the details of the warden of SC Residential School in Imampeta, a farewell party of inter students was held on Saturday. Warden said that Vaishnavi, an inter second year student, enthusiastically participated in the evening party. She said that Vaishnavi used to get along well with other students and there were no quarrels. While snacks and cool drinks were being distributed in the party, other students came and said that Vaishnavi went to her room and saw her hanging herself from the fan. She said that the management immediately went and brought Vaishnavi down, and by then she was still alive. She was rushed to an area hospital. Warden told the media that the doctors of the area hospital who examined Vaishnavi declared her already dead.