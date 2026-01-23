Four bodies of family swept away recovered from Bhadra canal

The bodies of four members of a single family who were swept away in the Bhadra canal at Arabilachi Camp in Bhadravati taluk of Shivamogga district have been recovered, bringing an end to a four-day-long search operation marked by strong water currents and challenging conditions.

The operation, led by renowned expert diver Eshwar Malpe, concluded successfully on the fourth day with the recovery of the remaining two bodies. Despite severe obstacles caused by the heavy flow of water in the canal, the search team persisted, fulfilling the assurance given by Malpe that all four bodies would be traced.

The tragic incident involved four members of the same family who drowned in the Bhadra canal earlier this week. While the intense water flow initially delayed the recovery efforts, the team managed to locate the bodies of Neelabai and Ravi over the past three days. On Wednesday, during the fourth phase of the operation, the bodies of daughter Shweta and son-in-law Parashuram were recovered, completing the search.

Villagers and local authorities expressed relief and gratitude after the operation concluded, praising the dedication and determination of the rescue team. The recovery has brought some closure to the grieving family and the local community, though the tragedy has left a deep emotional impact.

Speaking after the operation, Eshwar Malpe said he had made a promise on the very first day. “I had assured that I would leave only after recovering all four bodies. Today, that promise has been fulfilled. There is a sense of satisfaction in completing the task, but the pain of losing four members of one family is immense,” he said.

He added that Shweta and Parashuram had lost their parents in the same incident, leaving their children orphaned. “The thought that children have lost both parents is deeply distressing. This tragedy has personally affected me,” Malpe said, while acknowledging the support extended by villagers, police personnel and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) during the operation. Eshwar Malpe, a native of Udupi, is a highly experienced and respected diver known for handling some of the most difficult water rescue and recovery missions in the state. Over the years, he has successfully retrieved hundreds of submerged mobile phones, vehicles and heavy equipment. Beyond recoveries, he has also saved several lives, earning him widespread respect.

He had earlier led a massive 72-day operation following the Ankola landslide and played a key role in tracing a submerged lorry in the Gangavali river. His successful completion of the Bhadra canal operation has once again highlighted his expertise and commitment, drawing appreciation from both officials and

the public.