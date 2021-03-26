3-acre land distribution reaping benefits to poor Dalits

Mahbubnagar: Thanks to the 3-acre land distribution scheme implemented by the State government, as it is reaping the intended benefits for the poor 'Dalits' in Mahbubnagar, as they now transformed from daily wage laborers to farmers and landowners.



District Collector S Venkat Rao said the 3-acre land distribution scheme for landless SCs and STs was implemented in 2014 and continued till 2017. During these years, the government had acquired about 272 acres at a cost of Rs 10.487 crore in Mahbubnagar and distributed to 121 beneficiaries. Apart from this, the State government also assured of developing the land and providing all necessary help until the farmers could get their first yield, the Collector informed. He inspected the lands distributed to the beneficiaries in Bhoothpur mandal recently.

As part of this land distribution scheme, the government had distributed 75 acres to 26 SC women in Karivena village in Bhootpur mandal. Six borewells were dug in these lands and submersible pumps were also installed along with free electrical connections. The government had also installed a 33 KV transformer to ensure there will be no power interruption. Expressing happiness, Narsamma, a woman beneficiary, said that she got 3 acres from the government in 2017. Since then she stopped going to labour work, growing vegetable crops in the land and earning handful income. She felt happy that now she could support the education of her elder son, who is studying degree.

Another woman Tirupatamma also expressed similar views, but she sought more help from the government to support them financially to take up horticulture corps. She said she wants to plant mango orchard and urged loan support from the government under horticulture scheme.