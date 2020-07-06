3 coronavirus patients travel in bus to Adilabad, passengers asked to self-isolate

Passengers who boarded TSRTC bus to Adilabad on July 3 were asked to self-isolate after three people among them were tested positive for coronavirus. The passengers were asked to undergo COVID-19 tests at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Adilabad, said the district medical and health officer (DHMO) Narender Rathod.

He said that the three patients travelled from Nirmal to Adilabad along with 21 passengers on July 3. So far four passengers who travelled in the bus were identified and efforts are underway to trace the remaining passengers, the official said. Meanwhile, the three coronavirus patients were admitted to RIMS on Friday and discharged on Sunday.

The DMHO continued that the three patients underwent COVID-19 tests at a private lab and travelled in the bus. The three were identified as coronavirus patients when they revealed their results at RIMS. The staff at RIMS alerted the medical and health officials who launched efforts to trace the passengers travelled in the bus.

Meanwhile, an advertisement in the newspaper was also given asking the passengers to self-isolate and undergo the tests. Besides, the advertisement was also widely circulated in social media platforms.