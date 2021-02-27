3 endowment officials at Mini Medaram jatara tests positive for coronavirus

Three officials of the endowment department tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. District Medical and healthcare officer of Mulugu, Appaiah confirmed that the officers contracted the virus while they were on duty at the jatara.

The Mini Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara began on February 24 at Medaram village of Mulugu district and will end today. Scores of devotees thronged to the temple to have the darshan of deities of Sammakka and Saralamma. After the officers were found to be infected with the virus, the officials are trying to identify the people who came in contact with the officials.

The coronavirus cases are on rise in the state with the COVID-19 norms are going for a toss. Earlier this week, school students in Warangal were moved to quarantine after they were tested positive for the virus. Similarly, tests were conducted to the school students in Kondapaka of Siddipet after the teacher was found to be infected with the virus.