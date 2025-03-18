3 from Shadnagar die in Florida road accident

Hyderabad: In a heartbreaking incident, a family of three from Shadnagar in Telangana lost their lives in a tragic road accident in the United States on Sunday.

The victims have been identified as Pragathi Reddy (35), her son Harveen (6), and her mother-in-law Sunitha (56). Meanwhile, Pragathi's younger son and husband, Rohit Reddy, sustained minor injuries and survived the crash.

According to reports, the accident occurred when their vehicle was struck by another car travelling at high speed in the wrong lane.

Pragathi Reddy, the daughter of former Sarpanch Mohan Reddy of Tekulapally village in Kondurgu mandal, had returned to the United States three months ago. She had been residing in Florida with her husband, Rohit Reddy, who hails from Bakricheprial village in Siddipet district. The couple had two sons, and Rohit's mother, Sunitha, was staying with them.

The tragic news has left the community of Tekulapally in deep sorrow. Friends, family, and villagers are mourning the loss of their loved ones, expressing shock and grief over the devastating incident.

Mohan Reddy and his wife are set to travel to the US for the final rites, which will be conducted in Florida, according to family sources.

Expressing his condolences, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) conveyed his deep sorrow over the loss and extended his wishes for the swift recovery of Rohit Reddy and his younger son.