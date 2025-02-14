3 held for burglary, `3 crore property recovered

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force East Zone team in a joint operation with Narayanguda police arrested three notorious criminals involved in murder for gain. The police recovered stolen property worth Rs three crore.

The police arrested Molhu Mukhiya alias Manoj (35) a daily wage labour and Susheel Mukhiya (29) a cook both hailing from Bihar and Basanthi Arhi (40) a maid from Kolkata, West Bengal.

According to the police, the offenders committed house burglary in the intervening night of February 10, 11 in the limits of Narayanguda and stole diamond, gold, silver, cash and foreign currency of different countries all worth about more than Rs two crore.

The police stated that offenders specifically target the homes of wealthy individuals, particularly those from the Marwadi and Jain communities. They infiltrate these households by securing jobs as maidservants, cooks, or security guards. After gaining the trust of the homeowners, they carefully plan and execute thefts. If met with resistance, they may resort to violence, even killing the owners, before fleeing with the loot to their native villages in Bihar.

The prime accused Manoj Mukhiya was absconding in murder for gain case under Domalguda police station in the January 2024 wherein he along with other associates Mahesh who worked as cook in the house of deceased woman along with Rahul of Madhuban, Bihar stole the property worth of Rs one crore.

Manoj was also involved in property offences in Delhi and went to jail and NBWs are pending against him.

In this case, on February 12 a case was registered on the complaint of Abhay Kedia, an employee of Rohit Kedia. In the complaint, he said that Rohit and his family members went to Dubai for celebrating his daughter wedding ceremony and in their absence few unknown offenders entered into the house and ransacked the almirahs, lockers and stole diamond, gold, silver, net cash of Rs 20 lakh Indian currency and other foreign currency all worth about Rs two crore.

The police registered a case and launched an investigation. A special team was formed, which played a crucial role in reviewing CCTV footage and apprehending the three offenders near Nampally railway station as they attempted to escape to Delhi by train from Hyderabad.

The police recovered 710 carats of diamond jewelry, 1.420 kg gold jewelry, 215 grams silver, cash of Rs 19,63,780 and foreign currency from 24 different countries. The total value of the recovered property is worth Rs three crore.