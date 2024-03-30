3 kg ganja seized, two peddlers held

Rangareddy: The Adibhatla police apprehended two individuals involved in the illegal sale of banned ganja to labourers in the area. Acting on intelligence, law enforcement officials conducted a raid resulting in the seizure of approximately 3.20 kg of ganja from the suspects.

According to Adibatla CI S Raghavender Reddy, the arrested individuals identified as Raju Singh of Hasnagar, along with Uppu Lokeshwar from the Kandukuru Mandal center in Andhra Pradesh, were actively engaged in the supply and distribution of ganja among laborers.

The suspects were intercepted while attempting to sell 3.2 kg of ganja near the Birappa temple in Adibhatla. During the raid, the police confiscated 2 kg of ganja and a cell phone from Raju Singh, while Uppu Lokeshwar was found in possession of 1.2 kg of ganja along with a cellphone.

Adibhatla police filed a case against the accused and have remanded them into custody for further investigation. The CI commended the efforts of SIs D. Krishnaiah, S. Venkatesh, and the entire police staff involved in the successful operation to apprehend the ganja sellers.