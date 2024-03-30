Live
- Balavana- Dr. Karanth’s legacy water-starved
- BJP fields ex-diplomat Taranjit Sandhu from Amritsar; replaces Sunny Deol in Gurdaspur
- Bangalore devotee dies in a accident in Tirumala.
- Centre approves 3 months extension to Maharashtra Chief Secretary
- Assembly Polls: 10 BJP candidates, including CM & Dy CM, win unopposed in Arunachal
- Nani, Srikanth Odela reunite for explosive action thriller ‘Nani33’
- 6 guarantees should be taken in to public. Excise minister Jupally Krishna Rao.
- BJP Alampur Constituency wide level meeting held success.
- '10th' examinations ended peacefully in the district
- EC directs volunteers to stay away from Cash Distribution amid MCC
Just In
3 kg ganja seized, two peddlers held
The Adibhatla police apprehended two individuals involved in the illegal sale of banned ganja to labourers in the area. Acting on intelligence, law enforcement officials conducted a raid resulting in the seizure of approximately 3.20 kg of ganja from the suspects.
Rangareddy: The Adibhatla police apprehended two individuals involved in the illegal sale of banned ganja to labourers in the area. Acting on intelligence, law enforcement officials conducted a raid resulting in the seizure of approximately 3.20 kg of ganja from the suspects.
According to Adibatla CI S Raghavender Reddy, the arrested individuals identified as Raju Singh of Hasnagar, along with Uppu Lokeshwar from the Kandukuru Mandal center in Andhra Pradesh, were actively engaged in the supply and distribution of ganja among laborers.
The suspects were intercepted while attempting to sell 3.2 kg of ganja near the Birappa temple in Adibhatla. During the raid, the police confiscated 2 kg of ganja and a cell phone from Raju Singh, while Uppu Lokeshwar was found in possession of 1.2 kg of ganja along with a cellphone.
Adibhatla police filed a case against the accused and have remanded them into custody for further investigation. The CI commended the efforts of SIs D. Krishnaiah, S. Venkatesh, and the entire police staff involved in the successful operation to apprehend the ganja sellers.