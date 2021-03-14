3 killed, 5 hurt as lorry rams into auto-rickshaw in Sangareddy

Three people were killed and five other were injured after a speeding lorry rammed into an auto-rickshaw from the rear here on National Highway 161 near Choutakur mandal of Sangareddy district on Sunday.



The injured were shifted to district government hospital of Sangareddy. The police said that eight persons were travelling in the auto-rickshaw when the incident occurred. Of them, three were dead on the spot.

The road accident on the highway ensued to traffic snarl, however, the police cleared it.

A case has been registered by the police and is being investigated.