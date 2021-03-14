X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

3 killed, 5 hurt as lorry rams into auto-rickshaw in Sangareddy

3 killed, 5 hurt as lorry rams into auto-rickshaw in Sangareddy
x

Representational Image

Highlights

Three people were killed and five other were injured after a speeding lorry rammed into an auto-rickshaw from the rear here on National Highway 161 near Choutakur mandal of Sangareddy district on Sunday.

Three people were killed and five other were injured after a speeding lorry rammed into an auto-rickshaw from the rear here on National Highway 161 near Choutakur mandal of Sangareddy district on Sunday.

The injured were shifted to district government hospital of Sangareddy. The police said that eight persons were travelling in the auto-rickshaw when the incident occurred. Of them, three were dead on the spot.

The road accident on the highway ensued to traffic snarl, however, the police cleared it.

A case has been registered by the police and is being investigated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X