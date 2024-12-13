3-member committee formed to solve RTC workers’ issues

Hyderabad: The State government on Thursday constituted a three-member committee to solve the problems faced by the TGSRTC workers with the special initiative in CM Prajavani programme.

The special chief secretary of the State transport department, Vikas Raj, has issued an order on Thursday appointing Sanjay Kumar, IAS, principal secretary to the government, labour, employment training, and factories department, as chairman of the committee; D Divya, CEO and SERP, as a member; and V C Sajjanar, VC and MD, TGSRTC, as a member and the convener.

State Planning Commission vice chairman Dr G Chinna Reddy said that orders have been issued.