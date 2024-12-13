  • Menu
Trending :

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

3-member committee formed to solve RTC workers’ issues

3-member committee formed to solve RTC workers’ issues
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The State government on Thursday constituted a three-member committee to solve the problems faced by the TGSRTC workers with the special...

Hyderabad: The State government on Thursday constituted a three-member committee to solve the problems faced by the TGSRTC workers with the special initiative in CM Prajavani programme.

The special chief secretary of the State transport department, Vikas Raj, has issued an order on Thursday appointing Sanjay Kumar, IAS, principal secretary to the government, labour, employment training, and factories department, as chairman of the committee; D Divya, CEO and SERP, as a member; and V C Sajjanar, VC and MD, TGSRTC, as a member and the convener.

State Planning Commission vice chairman Dr G Chinna Reddy said that orders have been issued.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick