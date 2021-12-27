3 new Omicron cases in Telangana active@28

Hyderabad: Three news cases of Omicron were detected at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad on Sunday. According to the bulletin from Director of Public Health,two cases were detected during random sampling basis other than risk countries and one case was found positive for the new variant after the suspect came in close contact with a foreign national who was already infected.

According to the bulletin, on Sunday, 248 international passengers arrived from at-risk countries to Hyderabad Airport. Of these, two passengers were tested positive for Covid-19 in the RT-PCR test and the samples were sent for genome sequencing.However, there has been no case detected from at-risk countries on Sunday.

The bulletin further showed that a total of 16 samples were sent for genome sequencing results of which to check for the new variant are awaited.

Moreover, one case of Omicron has also been detected in Nagole and the patient was shifted to Gandhi Hospital.