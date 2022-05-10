3 of family killed in road mishap

Nizamabad: In an unfortunate incident, three of a same family killed in fatal road mishap. The incident took place at Kammarpally in Nizamabad during the wee hours of Tuesday. The accident occurred after a speeding car rammed into a two-wheeler. Three members of the same family died on spot in the mishap. The deceased were identified as Krishnaiah(38), Rajitha(33) and Raghuvi(12). Another daughter Sharanya was severely injured in the mishap. Sharanya was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police rushed to the spot and registered a case. An investigation is underway.

Similarly, a person was killed and at least three others were grievously injured when a Mini goods vehicle carrying passengers and a private bus had head on collision on NH-65 near Zaheerabad Town in the early hours of Tuesday. The two vehicles was caught on fire after the ghastly collision.

It is said that the private travels bus was coming to Hyderabad from Mumbai and the goods vehicle was heading to Latur from Hyderabad. The goods vehicle was engulfed in fire immediately after the collision. It is reported that the front part of the bus also caught in fire, but the passengers were safely ejected. While four persons travelling in the goods vehicle sustained serious burn injuries, one of them died while undergoing treatment at Area Hospital Zaheerabad an hour later.

The fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire but the goods vehicle was reduced to ashes. Police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.