3 of family killed in road mishap in road accident in Jangaon

Three people of same family died after the car they were travelling in suffered a tyre burst and the vehicle rammed into a Tata Ace. The incident took place near Jangaon on Friday morning.

Going into details, the victims, a native of Hyderabad was proceeding towards Suryapet to attend the funeral of a relative in Thirumalagiri when the car suffered a tyre burst near Lingala Ghanapuram of Wanaparthy mandal and hit another vehicle.

Sekhar Reddy, his wife Dhanalakshmi and son Raghuma Reddy who were inside the car were dead on the spot.

Meanwhile, the driver of Tata Ace suffered serious injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.