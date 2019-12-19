Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

3 students from Telangana drown in waterfall in Maharashtra

3 students from Telangana drown in waterfall in Maharashtra
Highlights

Three students hailing from Telangana drown at Durgawadi water in Trimbakeshwar in Nashik district. They were identified as Anusha, Koti Reddy and...

Three students hailing from Telangana drown at Durgawadi water in Trimbakeshwar in Nashik district. They were identified as Anusha, Koti Reddy and Raghuvamshi.

The trio along with three other students from Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Shikshan Sanstha's College of Agriculture college in Aurangabad had come to Trimbakeshwar on Tuesday on a bike expedition. Of the six-member team, three of them decided to climb down the waterfall while others left for the hotel.

However, when the trio did not return to the hotel on Tuesday evening, other students went on a search of them but returned to the hotel without any clue. On Wednesday, they went back to the waterfall and launched a search along with the villagers and traced Anusha's body.

The police were alerted who fished out the body. An investigation is underway.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Anti-CAA protests: Farhan Akhtar, Huma Qureshi join protests19 Dec 2019 1:28 PM GMT

Anti-CAA protests: Farhan Akhtar, Huma Qureshi join protests

Jamia hearing: Jaising appeal SG to act as amicus
Jamia hearing: Jaising appeal SG to act as amicus
Did you know Manmohan Singh demanded CAA in 2003? BJP tweets video
Did you know Manmohan Singh demanded CAA in 2003? BJP tweets
IPL 2020 Auction Highlights: 62 players sold for Rs 140.3 crore
IPL 2020 Auction Highlights: 62 players sold for Rs 140.3 crore
Anti-CAA Protests: Historian Ramachandra Guha detained in Bangalore
Anti-CAA Protests: Historian Ramachandra Guha detained in...


Top