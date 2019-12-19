3 students from Telangana drown in waterfall in Maharashtra

Three students hailing from Telangana drown at Durgawadi water in Trimbakeshwar in Nashik district. They were identified as Anusha, Koti Reddy and Raghuvamshi.

The trio along with three other students from Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Shikshan Sanstha's College of Agriculture college in Aurangabad had come to Trimbakeshwar on Tuesday on a bike expedition. Of the six-member team, three of them decided to climb down the waterfall while others left for the hotel.

However, when the trio did not return to the hotel on Tuesday evening, other students went on a search of them but returned to the hotel without any clue. On Wednesday, they went back to the waterfall and launched a search along with the villagers and traced Anusha's body.

The police were alerted who fished out the body. An investigation is underway.