30-bed hospital at Yadadri thermal power plant inaugurated by Minister G Jagadish Reddy

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy along with Transco CMD D Prabhakar Rao inaugurating 30-bed hospital in the premises of Yadadri thermal power plant at Veerlapalem on Tuesday
Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy assured inter-State workers not to worry about their health issues as Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was ready to provide medical services to them on par with locals

Miryalaguda (Nalgonda): Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy assured inter-State workers not to worry about their health issues as Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was ready to provide medical services to them on par with locals, working at 4000 Megawatt power plant being constructed by the State government at Veerapalem of Damaracharla mandal of Miryalaguda constituency.

On Tuesday, along with Transco and Genco CMD D Prabhakar Rao, he inaugurated 30-bed hospital constructed in the premises of the plant.

Later speaking to the media, the Minister said corona epidemic has slowed down the construction of Yadadri thermal power plant, which was expected to be completed by 2022, with a target of generating 4000 megawatts electricity.

'After Covid pandemic hit the country, workers were panicked and returned to their hometowns. In view of this, CM KCR ordered construction of a 30-bed hospital in the plant premises,' he explained.

The construction agency has completed the hospital within a month and about 4,000 workers returned to work, he informed.

The Minister said all the required hospital staff was recruited to provide all kinds of medical services including Covid treatment and added that as many as 1,000 workers were vaccinated till date.

