30 students from KGBV hospitalised due to food poisoning in Adliabad

Adilabad: In an unfortunate incident, as many as 30 girl students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya were hospitalied when they suffered food-poisoning at their mess in Bhela mandal centre on Monday.

The students were admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Science (RIMS)-Adilabad after they had vomiting and diarrhea when they had dinner at the mess on Sunday evening. Their medical condition was stable. They were under the observation of doctors. They would be discharged by evening, officials of the medical institution said.

The victims alleged that the food had worms, resulting in illness to them. They accused the warden of adamant and said that the authorities were showing negligence in providing quality food to the pupils. They requested the district authorities to take steps to ensure food was cooked in hygienic conditions and to prevent recurrence of similar incidents in future.

Earlier in the day, the BJP on Monday hit out at Telangana's ruling TRS over its claim of providing quality food to students in school.

Doesn't Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR)'s heart ache and conscience shatter when he watches little children suffer from excruciating pain and hunger? it asked.

BJP Lok Sabha Member from Nizamabad, Arvind Dharmapuri also asked how can Telangana nurture its young talents, when they are deprived of the basic nourishment they have the right to.

"Doesn't your heart ache and conscience shatter after watching the little children suffer from excruciating pain and #Hunger, Mr.KCR !? How can Telangana nurture its young talents, when they are deprived of the basic nourishment they have the right to !!," Dharmapuri said quoting a tweet of BJP in-charge of national Information and Technology department Amit Malviya.

Sharing video Malviya said: "Lord KCR and Prince KTR claim that their Govt provides quality food to students in schools. KCR claims to have consulted dieticians and designed meal plan, KTR brags more, says CM's grandson eats the same rice. Truth is that in last seven months 700 students reported food poisoning.

With a target to form a government in the state next year, the BJP has intensified its attack on the KCR government and also launched several programmes to reach out to the people by the end of this year.