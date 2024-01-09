30 young doctors participate in MedSRT

Hyderabad: Around 30 young doctors from across the country participated in the two-week Medical Students Research Training (MedSRT) programme that aimed to familiarize medicos with cutting-edge life science research being taken up at the Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB).

According to officials of CCMB, the programme is specifically designed for medical students, who are provided training on research methodologies through a series of lectures and hands-on experiments. During the training programme, the young doctors also got exposed to concepts like scientific ethics, good laboratory practices, bio-safety and first-hand experience of working at various research facilities at CCMB and its Annexes.

Exposure to various tools related to life sciences is very important for physicians, as they are increasingly becoming commonplace in medicine. The selection process of the MedSRT initiative of the CCMB was offered free of cost to young doctors. The participating doctors also received certificates from CCMB after successful completion of the training, said senior officer, CCMB.