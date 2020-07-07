3,000 saplings to be planted on Satavahana university campus at Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Along with planting the saplings, it is the responsibility of everyone to protect them by watering them regularly, said District Collector K Shashanka.



He participated in sixth phase of Haritha Haram, organised by City Municipal Corporation at Satavahana University in Karimnagar on Tuesday and inspected three acres in which 3,000 saplings are about to be planted using Miyawaki technique. He gave suggestions to the municipal staff for developing that area into urban forest.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Shashanka said the Telangana government, which took up Haritha Haram programme, is taking vast areas of land across Karimnagar district under sixth phase. Identification of empty lands, government lands and on either side of roads, plantation drive is going on.

To develop mini forests, using Miyawaki technique, plantation programme is taken up especially in government lands, which are more than one acre. Six saplings were given to the city people for planting them in their houses, he informed.

The Collector said that as per the orders issued by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, saplings of two meters length are being planted on either side of the roads to transform the entire city into greenery. Keeping in view of the present environmental situation and for getting plenty of rainfall and fresh air in future, the people should come forward and must participate actively in the Haritha Haram programme, he appealed.

City Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Municipal Commissioner V Kranthi, University Registrar Bharath, university professors, City Municipal Corporation EE Raman, MRO Venkateshwarlu and AE Mohan Reddy were present along with others.