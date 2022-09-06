33 girls fall ill after dead lizard found in food at hostel in Warangal

Warangal: As many as 33 students fell sick after eating food in which a dead lizard was found. The incident took place on Monday night at Girijan Ashram Girls High School in Wardhannapet in Warangal district.

According to the sources, 192 students are studying in the school. On Monday night, food was served to 150 students. A student found a dead lizard in the food and complained to the chef master. He disregarded her and told them that nothing will happen.

One hour after eating dinner, 33 girls had severe stomach pain and vomiting. Locals came to know about this and shifted the students to Wardhannapet government hospital in ambulance.

Of the sick girls, eight girls' condition was severe and there were rushed to Warangal MGM Hospital. Doctors said of these eight girls, condition of six patients is critical.

Ministers Harish Rao, Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavati Rathode called MGM Superintendent Dr V Chandrashekar and enquired about the condition of the students. They suggested shifting of the students to NIMS, Hyderabad, if needed.