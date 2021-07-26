3,341 new ration cards cleared for Gadwal district

Gadwal: The state government has sanctioned as many as 3,341 new ration cards (Aahara Bhadrata cards) to the poor people below poverty line in Gadwal district.

As part of this, Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan, along with Gadwal Municipal Chairman BS Keshavulu, distributed the cards to the beneficiaries at a programme held here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that the government was committed to the the welfare of all sections of the people and was chalking out more schemes for the welfare and development of all communities in the state. He urged the people to make use of all the welfare and development programmes.

"Ever since the TRS government came to power, our Chief Minister KCR has charted out a comprehensive development action plan for all sections of the people in the society.

We have Shaadi Mubarak, Kalyana Laxmi to support the marriages of poor girls, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema for farmers, sheep and goat distribution to Golla and Kurva communities, and a host of other welfare and development programmes covering all sections of the people in the state. Therefore, all people must make use of these schemes and benefit from the government programmes," informed the MLA.

Later, the MLA along with Municipal Chairman and Zillah Parishad Chairperson Saritha Tirupataiah distributed ration cards to poor beneficiaries. They also distributed cheques of Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Laxmi to the newly married couples.