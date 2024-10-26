350 students attend ‘Open House’ conducted by district police

Mulugu: As part of the Police Martyrs Memorial Week, an ‘Open House’ was conducted on Friday at the district police headquarters grounds under the guidance of SP Dr Shabarish. Approximately 350 students from government schools and colleges in the town participated. The event showcased workings of the police system and highlighted the safety measures the police undertake for public welfare. Students were provided with practical insights into the operation of various weapons, presented by officers of the rank of RI.

Expert armed forces personnel provided the students with detailed explanations on various types of weapons, police laws, dog squads, fingerprint devices, traffic regulations, road safety, and cybercrime. Stalls were set up displaying AK-47s, SLRs, INSAS, Carbine, 9mm pistols by bomb disposal units, clues teams, and dog squads. The personnel explained the equipment in detail to students.

The SP explained the need for students to understand the operation of weapons, bomb disposal techniques, riot gear, and safety measures taken by SHE Teams and Bharosa Centres for the protection of women. ‘This knowledge aims to help students discern between right and wrong and recognise the significance of law enforcement efforts.

He advised students to work hard, excel academically, and fulfil their dreams for a bright future. ‘Consumption or sale of drugs, such as cannabis, is illegal and can ruin their future prospects. They should report any substance abuse in their vicinity to the local police or dial 100.

The SP recommended that girl students download the T-Safe app, developed by the Telangana police for women’s safety, and warned against clicking suspicious links to avoid cybercrimes. He advised immediate reporting of any cyber fraud by calling the toll-free number 1930.

Additional SP Sadanandam, Mulugu DSP Ravinder, CI Shankar, RI (admin) Venkatanarayana, RI (home guards) Tirupati Reddy, SI Venkateshwarlu, RSIs attended.