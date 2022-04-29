357 paddy procurement centres to be come up in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Zilla Parishad Chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya and District Dollector RV Karnan said the government would buy every grain of paddy harvested by farmers through purchasing centres.

They inaugurated the yasangi paddy procurement centre at Jammikunta Market Yard on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, the ZP Chairperson said the Chief Minister KCR had introduced many welfare schemes for the welfare of the farmers. Schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, 24 hours free electricity, subsidised fertiliser and setting up paddy purchasing centres even without the Central government's support shows the CM's concern towards the farming community.

Collector Karnan said it was estimated that 3. 39 lakh metric tonnes of grain would reach the purchasing centres in yasangi. For this, 357 paddy procurement centres would be set up in the district.

He said 85 paddy procurement centres have already been set up in the district and 1250 metric tonnes of grain has been procured. For A grade paddy a price of Rs 1,960 per quintal and for common variety it would be Rs 1940 per quintal.

The moisture content in the grain should be up to 17 per cent, the Collector said. He then inspected the old Ryhtu Bazaar in the town and the units set up by the Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries. Additional District Collector GV Shyam Prasad Lal, Jammikunta Municipal Chairperson T Rajeshwara Rao, Agricultural Market Committee Chairman V Bala Kishan Rao, Municipal Vice Chairperson Tanguturu Rajkumar, District Marketing Officer Padmavati, ZPTC Ram Shyam, Tehsildar Raju, TRS leaders Gellu Srinivas Yadav and others were present.