3,690 Telangana Muslims selected for Haj 2023

Hyderabad: Thousands of Muslims throng Haj every year and especially during Ramxan and during this year, the Haj Committee organised a draw of lots in New Delhi on Friday to select pilgrims from all over the country. 3,690 pilgrims from Telangana reserved categories, including the general category, were selected through a draw of lots on Friday. The state has been allotted a quota of 3,743 pilgrims for Haj 2023.

According to Chairman Telangana Haj Committee Mohammed Saleem, 8659 applications were submitted from Telangana and 8104 pilgrims were included in the draw of lots. In the reserved category of 70 years of age, 479 and 76 women without mahram were selected without draw of lots. It to be noted that, as many as 4,314 Indian women are set to perform Haj without 'Mehram (male companion)' this year, the largest since the reform in 2018 which did away with the compulsion of a male companion with women on the pilgrimage, officials said.

The Haj quota is allotted according to the Muslim population in the states. 852 pilgrims were selected from Hyderabad. Those above 70 years of age category includes 278 pilgrims and 47 women without mahram. While 527 pilgrims from the general category were selected through a draw of lots.

Among the selected pilgrims from other districts, Adilabad 110, Kotagudem 26, Hanamkonda 88, Jagtial 72, Jangaon 20, Bhopalpalli 6, Gadwal 135, Kamareddy 87, Karimnagar 105, Asifabad 48, Mahbubnagar 137, Mahbubabad 16, Mancherial 44, Medak 49 Medchal 283, Nagar Kurnool 20, Nalgonda 135, Narayanpet 47, Nirmal 138, Nizamabad 394, Peddapalli57, Rangareddy 373, Sangareddy 238, Siddipet 61, Suryapet 33, Vikarabad 67, Vanparti 43, Warangal 100 and Bhongir 23. Not a single pilgrim was selected in Mulg and Sirsilla because applications were not filed from there.

In a first, the Minority Affairs Ministry has also made comprehensive arrangements for the health of the Haj pilgrims with health desks at airports and medical screening by government doctors.

With a view to ensure quality health support to pilgrims, the Ministry of Minority Affairs is collaborating with the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare for comprehensive health arrangements for pilgrims planning to visit Makkah.