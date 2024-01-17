37 flights cancelled in three days at Shamshabad airport

Hyderabad: Many flights have been canceled at Shamshabad Airport. Airport officials said that flights are being canceled due to fog. Authorities have canceled around 37 flights in the last three days. Since, three days due to changes in the weather there has been heavy snow.

Due to this, flights from Shamshabad to other states and abroad have been stopped. 14 flights on Sunday, 15 flights on Monday and 8 flights on Tuesday were cancelled. Passengers are facing severe difficulties due to the cancellation of flight services.