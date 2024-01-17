Live
- It takes 476yrs for global richest-5 to exhaust their wealth
- Digvijaya Singh accuses BJP govt in MP of shielding 'irregularities' in recruitment exams
- Govt trims windfall tax on crude petroleum
- ‘Bigg Boss 17’: Vicky brings up SSR's death during argument with Ankita
- Variety of gifts pour in for Lord Ram, ahead of ‘Pran Pratishtha’
- Key indices retreat on profit booking
- Blackberrys opens 2 new stores in Hyd
- GRT Jewellers’ customers win prizes in Bengaluru
- Guj, Kerala, K’taka lead startup space
- Congress leader pitches for renaming PRRLI scheme after Jaipal Reddy
Just In
37 flights cancelled in three days at Shamshabad airport
Highlights
14 flights on Sunday, 15 flights on Monday and 8 flights on Tuesday were cancelled due to heavy fog
Hyderabad: Many flights have been canceled at Shamshabad Airport. Airport officials said that flights are being canceled due to fog. Authorities have canceled around 37 flights in the last three days. Since, three days due to changes in the weather there has been heavy snow.
Due to this, flights from Shamshabad to other states and abroad have been stopped. 14 flights on Sunday, 15 flights on Monday and 8 flights on Tuesday were cancelled. Passengers are facing severe difficulties due to the cancellation of flight services.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS