37th Hyderabad Book Fair kicks off today

Hyderabad: The 37th Hyderabad Book Fair will kick off at the NTR Stadium on Thursday. The fair, which concludes on December 29, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

According to the Book Fair Society, the much-anticipated event will run for 11 days. The fair will begin on December 19 and conclude on December 29. Visitors can explore the fair daily from 12 pm to 8 pm. This year, for the first time, two stages will be set up.

Around 210 publishers and suppliers from across the country, including leading publishing houses like Telugu Academy, Navchethana, and many more, will offer their latest books and editions at discounted prices.

“Around 347 stalls have been set up, and they will be offering a minimum of ten per cent discount on books and other products, and many stores would be making other exciting offers,” said R Srinivas, Secretary of Hyderabad National Book Fair.