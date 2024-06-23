385 motorists caught for drunk driving in Telangana's Cyberabad

Hyderabad: Telangana's Cyberabad Police have apprehended 385 motorists for drunk driving in a large-scale drive.



Drunk driving tests were conducted at various locations under the limits of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate on Saturday night.

As many as 182 offenders were caught in the IT corridor alone. Police said all those caught will be produced before the court.

Those apprehended include 292 bike riders, 80 people driving four-wheelers, 11 driving three-wheelers and two heavy vehicle drivers.

Four offenders were caught with the highest Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) of 550 mg/100 ml.

If anybody indulges in driving under the influence of alcohol and causes accidents killing people, such persons will be arrested and sent to jail under section 304 part II of IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) for which the maximum punishment is 10 years of jail, the police said.

The Cyberabad police conducted the special drive for a second consecutive week-end.

During the similar drive on the night of June 15, Cyberabad Traffic Police had apprehended over 349 people for drunk driving.

A total of 253 two-wheelers, 16 three-wheelers, 74 four-wheelers, and 6 heavy vehicle drivers were caught during the Driving Under Influence (DUI) checks.

Cyberabad Joint Commissioner of Police Traffic, D. Joel Davis stated that drunk driving and unauthorised driving have been major causes of road crashes and fatalities in Cyberabad.

In view of the increasing number of road accidents due to drunk driving, the police have begun to act strictly against such drivers.

People who knowingly allow or accompany drunk drivers are also being prosecuted for abetting the crimes.

Meanwhile, Cyberabad Traffic Police (CTP) also registered 22 FIRs against 114 vehicles for wrong-side driving in various locations across Cyberabad on June 22.

Police said it was making continued efforts to curb the dangerous practice of wrong-side driving. As of June 22, the CTP has registered a total of 122 FIRs and apprehended 631 vehicles for wrong-side driving offences.