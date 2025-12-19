38th Book Fair to begin today at NTR stadium in Hyderabad

Hyderabad's NTR Stadium is gearing up to host the 38th Book Fair scheduled to be held for 11 days from December 19th to December 29th. Open daily from 1 PM to 9 PM, the event will welcome all book lovers, with free entry provided for students from kindergarten to postgraduate levels while other visitors will be charged a nominal fee of Rs. 10 for entry.

This year's fair will have 365 stalls, an increase from 350 last year, in response to overwhelming demand from national and international publishing houses. The Book Fair Committee Secretary, Vasu, announced that the fair will feature not only wide range of books but also book launches, cultural programmes, and discussions throughout the event.

The inauguration will take place on Friday, led by the State Tourism and Culture Minister, Jupally Krishna Rao, alongside distinguished guests including Justice Sudarshan Reddy and Hyderabad Book Fair Committee President Kavi Yakub.

Last year's fair attracted approximately 12 lakh visitors, and this year, it is anticipated that over 15 lakh people will attend. The exhibition grounds will be honouring the late poet Andesri, alongside a cultural stage named after Anishetty Rajitha and a media stall in memory of journalist Swecha.

With 22 stalls specifically allocated to media and 9 to writers, the Book Fair promises to be a vibrant gathering for readers and literary enthusiasts alike.