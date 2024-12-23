39 transgenders recruited as Traffic Assistants

Hyderabad: Ina significant step toward inclusivity and empowerment, as many as 39 transgender individuals have been appointed as Traffic Assistants in Hyderabad. The recruits underwent a 15-day training programme and performed their first traffic drill on Sunday, at the Telangana State Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) before Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand.

The demo showcased the skills and training received by the Traffic Assistants, highlighting their readiness to contribute to traffic management across the city.

The transgender traffic assistants are set to begin their official duties on Monday and will serve under the same status as Home Guards. The move comes as part of a pilot project aimed at integrating transgender people into government service roles, with the hope of expanding this initiative to other departments in the future.

Commissioner CV Anand, who presided over the programme, commended the transgender community for their dedication and determination.

He emphasised the police department’s commitment to fostering inclusivity and providing equal opportunities for all sections of society. “The inclusion of the transgender community in the traffic management workforce is a progressive step that reflects Hyderabad’s commitment to equality and diversity,” said Anand.

The Traffic Assistants will assist the Hyderabad Traffic Police in regulating vehicular movement, ensuring road safety, and addressing traffic-related issues. Their involvement is expected to improve traffic management efficiency while promoting societal acceptance of the transgender community. The initiative has been widely appreciated by citizens and activists alike, as it represents a shift toward a more inclusive and equitable society.