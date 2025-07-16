4 get LoC docs for knee surgery funds

Khammam: On the recommendation of MP Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy, four individuals will receive knee surgery funding of Rs 6 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Kolli Nagamma, Jala Dhanamma, Mondepudi Krishna Rao, and Mandepudi Satyamma from Kotha Kamalapuram village in Karepally Mandal had met with the MP recently to petition for knee surgery and financial support. He responded right away and gave the victims the approved LOC documents on Tuesday at his Hyderabad home.