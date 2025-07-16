Live
- NGT issued orders halting SVP, points out YSRCP
- Nellimarla commissioner held in bribe case
- Learning languages has its own advantage, says YLP
- Adolescent health: Parents told to foster openness
- Man sets one-year imprisonment in rape case
- Vizag wins top spot in LinkedIn’s ‘Cities on the Rise’ report
- Experts highlight long-term frameworks for sustainable port devpt
- Dhulipalla mastermind behind attack on Dalit leader
- Vijayawada to host 6th Cottonseed, Oil & Meal Conclave
- Plea to expedite rly development works
4 get LoC docs for knee surgery funds
Khammam: On the recommendation of MP Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy, four individuals will receive knee surgery funding of Rs 6 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.
Kolli Nagamma, Jala Dhanamma, Mondepudi Krishna Rao, and Mandepudi Satyamma from Kotha Kamalapuram village in Karepally Mandal had met with the MP recently to petition for knee surgery and financial support. He responded right away and gave the victims the approved LOC documents on Tuesday at his Hyderabad home.
