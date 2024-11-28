4 held for attacking man, causing fatality

Hyderabad: Kukatpally police on Wednesday arrested four people for allegedly attacking another group, which resulted in a fatality.

The attack, which took place last Friday, was over a petty issue. The arrested include Chennaboina Pavan (22), Chennaboina Sridhar (20), Banoth Suresh (19), and Guntuka Ajay Kumar (20).

According to the police, last Friday, Pavan and Sridhar had gone to a tea stall along with two women relatives to have tea.

The victim, G Ramana (22), was also present at the stall along with four other friends. Pavan and Sridhar confronted Ramana and his friends after suspecting that they were staring inappropriately at their women relatives. An altercation between Pavan and Ramana ensued.

“On noticing it, Sridhar called his friends Suresh and Ajay Kumar. The four then attacked Ramana and his friends. The next day, Ramana started vomiting due to internal injuries he had suffered in the attack and died,” said K Srinivas Rao, ACP, Kukatpally.

The police, with the help of surveillance cameras, tracked down Pavan, Sridhar, Suresh, and Ajay. All four were arrested and remanded.