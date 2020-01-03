Trending :
4 held for cyber fraud in Hyderabad

The Cyberabad Crime Station (CCS) police have arrested four people for siphoning money from the customers of the popular e-commerce sites Amazon and Flipkart.

The gang is learned to have stolen customer's data by learning one-time passwords through telemarketing and allegedly made transfers from their bank accounts. They are being questioned by the police.

On August 28, 2019- the Cyber Crime police arrested four people for cheating bank officials. The police seized a car, Rs 3 lakh cash and seven mobile phones, cheque books, ATM cards and bank passbooks from them.

The arrested, identified as Arun Kumar (30), Lokesh Tomar (33), Mohit Kumar (28) and Manoj Kumar (35) collected the details of the car showroom and also the bank details of the showroom.

