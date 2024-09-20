  • Menu
4 Maoists held for smuggling boats

Highlights

In a major development, the Cherla police arrested four militia members who were supplying boats to the Maoists in Chhattisgarh from Telangana state borders

Kothagudem: In a major development, the Cherla police arrested four militia members who were supplying boats to the Maoists in Chhattisgarh from Telangana state borders. Two boats, DCM vehicle, two tractorsand motorcycles each were seized from them. Bhadrachalam Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ankit Kumar Sankhwar disclosed the details in a press conference held at Charla police station on Thursday.

“Under the supervision of Charla CI Raju Verma, Cherla station staff, Special Party Police, and 141 CRPF battalion jawans were jointly checking the area near Chintaguppa and Bodanelli village when some people tried to run away on seeing the policemen at Chintaguppa Jamail garden,” he said.

The police chased and caught them. During the investigation, the culprits revealed that they have been working as militia members of the Maoist party for some time.

The accused from JaripalliNimmalagudem under the jurisdiction of Palmedu and Kishtaram police station in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh state were arrested and DCM, two boats, two tractors, two bikes and explosives were seized from them.

