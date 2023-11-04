Live
- iPhone 13 Gets a Huge 27% Price Drop on Amazon! Check the Deal
- International Action director, Kecha Khamphakdee of ‘Jawan’ and ‘Bahubali’ fame will design the action for Vishnu Manchu’s mytho-actioner ‘Kannappa’
- Uppal Congress candidate performs special Pooja at Ganesh temple
- Modi congratulates Sunak on completing 1 year in office, discusses Israel-Hamas conflict
- KCR’s family is of a ‘financial terrorists’: Revanth
- 100 nominations filed in Telangana on first day
- 9 militants killed after terror attack on Pakistan Air Force base foiled
- National Candy Day
- Kanika Mann: I enjoyed learning horse riding and overcoming my fear
- Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram Movie Song Leaked
400 youths, 250 women from Srinivasa Nagar joins Congress in Quthbullapur
As many as 400 youths and 250 women from Srinivasa Nagar of 132 division in Quthbullapur Constituency have joined the Congress party under the leadership of Srikanth and Chandu in the presence of Quthbullapur Congress candidate Kolan Hanumanth Reddy on Saturday
