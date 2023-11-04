  • Menu
400 youths, 250 women from Srinivasa Nagar joins Congress in Quthbullapur

400 youths, 250 women from Srinivasa Nagar joins Congress in Quthbullapur
As many as 400 youths and 250 women from Srinivasa Nagar of 132 division in Quthbullapur Constituency have joined the Congress party under the...

As many as 400 youths and 250 women from Srinivasa Nagar of 132 division in Quthbullapur Constituency have joined the Congress party under the leadership of Srikanth and Chandu in the presence of Quthbullapur Congress candidate Kolan Hanumanth Reddy on Saturday





