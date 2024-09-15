4000 notebooks distributed to flood-hit students

Khammam: In response to the severe floods that recently impacted the Khammam district, the government has taken swift action to support affected communities. As per the instructions of the Revenue, Housing and I&PR Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, under the supervision of Ponguleti Prasada Reddy and local authorities, district Vice President of TRSMA P Ashok Reddy, along with State Organising Secretary Md Ershad Ahmad and State Associative President K Shashidhar Reddy distributed 4000 notebooks to students in the flood-affected areas of Jalagam Nagar, Pedda Thanda. and Naidupeta of Khammam on Saturday.

This initiative is part of the government’s broader effort to ensure that students continue their education despite the natural disaster. The floods have caused significant disruptions, including damage to homes and schools, but the distribution of educational materials such as notebooks aims to alleviate some of the challenges faced by students and their families. Local authorities coordinated with school officials to ensure that the notebooks were delivered to those in need, ensuring that students can resume their studies as soon as possible. The government’s commitment to education during times of crisis reflects its dedication to the welfare and future of the younger generation.