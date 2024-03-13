Live
Just In
418 kidney stones removed from patient at Hyderabad’s AINU
Hyderabad: A team of expert urologists at the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU) here has successfully removed 418 kidney stones from a patient with only 27 per cent kidney function.
This remarkable feat was accomplished through a minimally invasive procedure, marking a significant advancement in surgical techniques for kidney stone removal, doctors said on Wednesday.
A 60-year-old man presented a unique challenge with an unprecedented number of kidney stones and severely impaired kidney function. Rather than opting for a conventional, more invasive approach, the team, led by Dr. K Purna Chandra Reddy, Dr. Gopal R. Tak, and Dr. Dinesh M, chose to utilise Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy (PCNL), a minimally invasive technique.
PCNL involves making small incisions through which specialised instruments, including a miniature camera and laser probes, are inserted into the kidney. This allows surgeons to precisely target and remove the stones without the need for large surgical openings, minimising trauma and expediting recovery for the patient.
The intricate procedure, which required exceptional skill and precision, unfolded over two hours as the surgical team meticulously removed each stone, navigating through the intricate network of the urinary tract. Advanced imaging technology and state-of-the-art equipment played a crucial role in addressing the extensive stone burden while preserving the delicate balance of kidney function.
Doctors at AINU said that this remarkable feat is not only a testament to the power of innovation but also a beacon of hope for patients around the world grappling with kidney stones and related conditions.