42 PC BC Quota: Jagruthi threatens to file mass nominations in local body polls

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruthi President and BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Wednesday said that if the state government fails to implement 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in the upcoming local body elections, her organisation would stall the election process by filing hundreds of nominations in every village across the state as a form of protest.

Addressing a press conference here at her residence on Wednesday, Kavitha criticized Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for failing to raise the BC reservation bill issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, despite having visited Delhi numerous times. She sarcastically remarked that Revanth could earn a Guinness World Record for the most visits to Delhi without achieving any results. MLC Kavitha alleged that the Chief Minister was not genuinely committed to securing approval for the BC Bill.

Kavitha ridiculed the BJP’s plan to organize a ‘Telangana Vikasit Yatra’ in support of the BC Bill. She stated that unless the BJP clearly supports the BC Bill, people will not trust their political moves, regardless of how many rallies they organize.

Highlighting the intensifying agitation, Kavitha announced a massive ‘Rail Roko’ protest on July 17 demanding BC reservations. She urged citizens to reschedule any travel plans between July 16 and 18. She noted that various caste-based organizations, including SC and ST groups, were extending support to the Telangana Jagruthi movement. She slammed the CM’s “paper tiger” stance, stating that though he calls himself the “Nallamala Tiger,” he has failed to act against projects like the proposed 150 TMC Bollapalli reservoir, which threatens to submerge the Nallamala forest. Telangana Jagruthi, she said, would approach the courts over the issue.

MLC Kavitha challenged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy: “If you are truly the son of Nallamala, stop the Bollapalli reservoir.” She also demanded that the Chief Minister to demand the central government to convene an Apex Council meeting immediately and push the Centre to act on Telangana’s water concerns.

MLC Kavitha called for an end to ‘Operation Kagaar’, urging both the central and state governments to initiate dialogue with Maoists. She expressed condolences on the death of Telangana Maoist leader Gajjala Ravi in an encounter and extended sympathies to his family.