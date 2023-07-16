Live
43 DSPs transferred in Telangana
Highlights
DGP Anjani Kumar issued orders transferring 43 DSPs and also issued new postings
Hyderabad: Director General of Police of Telangana, Anjani Kumar issued orders transferring 43 Deputy Superintendent’s of Police and issued them new postings.
The transfers included P Sridhar – ACP Tirumulgherry, S Janaki Reddy – ACP L B Nagar, P Madhusudhan Reddy – ACP Traffic Hyderabad (North), S Laxminarayana – ACP Narsingi, A Venkateshwarlu – ACP Hyderabad Detective Department, K Srinivas – ACP Kachiguda, A Srinivas – DSP HRC Hyderabad. M Bhoja Raju – ACP Security Warangal.
