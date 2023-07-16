  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

43 DSPs transferred in Telangana

43 DSPs transferred in Telangana
x
Highlights

DGP Anjani Kumar issued orders transferring 43 DSPs and also issued new postings

Hyderabad: Director General of Police of Telangana, Anjani Kumar issued orders transferring 43 Deputy Superintendent’s of Police and issued them new postings.

The transfers included P Sridhar – ACP Tirumulgherry, S Janaki Reddy – ACP L B Nagar, P Madhusudhan Reddy – ACP Traffic Hyderabad (North), S Laxminarayana – ACP Narsingi, A Venkateshwarlu – ACP Hyderabad Detective Department, K Srinivas – ACP Kachiguda, A Srinivas – DSP HRC Hyderabad. M Bhoja Raju – ACP Security Warangal.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X