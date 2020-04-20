45-day-old baby from Narayanpet who tested positive for coronavirus dies

A 45-day-old baby from Narayanpet district in Telangana who tested positive for coronavirus has died on Sunday. The doctors who treated the baby said that he had a weak immune system and was suffering from pneumonia.

This is the first youngest death in the state as well as the first coronavirus positive case from Narayanpet. Also, the baby boy is the second youngest infant infected with the virus after a 23-day-old baby.

The Niloufer doctors who treated the baby shifted him to Gandhi Hospital where he died. The family members and those who came in contact with the baby have sent to quarantine. While the parents of the baby tested negative, the reports of the remaining 20 people are awaited. It is learned that around 650 houses in Abhangapur village have been under complete lockdown and a quarantine centre was also set up in Singaram village after the baby tested positive.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases as on Sunday stood at 858, while the number of active cases was 651. So far, 186 people discharged from the hospital and 21 patients died.