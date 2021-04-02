45+ vaccination big hit in Telangana

Hyderabad: Corona vaccination for all 45 years and above citizens kickstarted in the Telangana State on Thursday was drawing good response. As people rushed to the hospitals to get the first jab of vaccine, private and government dispensaries were struggling to meet the sudden surge in the vaccine demand in Hyderabad and in the major towns in the State.

While Medical and Health department claimed adequate vaccine stocks were already placed, the hospital managements were advising the visitors to come to the hospital only after their names were registered and confirmed the date of vaccination on the official app.

The authorities said that the demand for the vaccine grew by 5 times in many hospitals in Hyderabad and it would go higher in the coming days as people were already aware of the importance of Covid vaccination in the wake of an increasing number of cases in the State.

Medical and Health Minister Eatala Rajender held a review on growing demand for corona vaccine with the top officials and decided to make available required stocks from Friday onwards. The officials were asked to consult the Union Government and the registered vaccine suppliers for vaccine supply to the T State.

All the medical staff was instructed to cancel their leaves and work on holidays also for the smooth conduct of the vaccination at all identified government hospitals. However, the officials were not ready to divulge the details of the availability of vaccine stocks this week to meet the demand.

The minister instructed the officials to gear up to tackle the corona second wave as the positive cases were increasing abnormally in the state for a week.

The district authorities have also been asked to increase corona tests and ensure the availability of PPE kits, masks, and sanitisers at all health centres.

Vaccination on all days

New Delhi: The Centre has decided to keep all public and private sector Covid-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) operational throughout April, including on gazetted holidays. The Centre wrote to all states and Union territories on Thursday and asked them to make necessary arrangements for this, the Union Health Ministry said.