4th day of Praja Sangrama Yatra 2 begins

Gadwel: BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday began his 4th day of Praja Sangrama Yatra phase 2 in Gadwel. Before beginning his yatra, the Karimnagar MP consoled the family members of BJP Khammam Majdur cell president Sai Ganesh who died on Saturday while undergoing treatment in Hyderabad. Sai Ganesh who was charged with 16 alleged 16 illegal cases and a rowdy sheet against him, attempted suicide by consuming pesticide two days ago. He was shifted to Khammam government hospital but later was rushed to Hyderabad for better treatment after his health deteriorated. However, Sai Ganesh died while undergoing treatment. Reacting to the incident, Bandi on Saturday said Sai Ganesh was charged with 16 illegal cases besides a rowdy sheet against him for exposing the corruption and irregularities by the TRS party Ministers and MLAs. He lamented that police are acting like TRS agents and hence filed 16 cases against Sai Ganesh. He said Sai Ganesh took extreme step because he was depressed by the harassment of the police. Bandi held TRS responsible for the death BJP activist and added that the TRS threats will not keep BJP slow and will always fight on behalf of the people in the State.

On Sunday, the MP carried out his yatra and interacted with several villagers. Addressing a public meeting in Gadwel, BJP chief alleged that KCR and his family were only benefitted due to formation of Telangana State. He said that KCR became the chief minister, his son KTR a minister, his son-in-law Harish Rao became a minister, his daughter Kavitha became a MLC and his close associates are holding plum posts in the State. He said that the KCR has done so much for his family but not for the public. He alleged that the poor is still poor and there is no development works for the sake of the people. He said that the KCR family are frightened by the popularity gained in Telangana and are harassing the party workers and activist.