5 from TS, AP make it to Modi Cabinet

New Delhi: The Modi 3.0 Cabinet, which took oath on Sunday evening, has five ministers from the two Telugu states. Of them, two are of the Cabinet rank and three others are of the MoS rank.

G Kishan Reddy (BJP) from Telangana and Kinjarapu Ramamohan Naidu (TDP) from Andhra Pradesh are the Cabinet rank ministers, while Bandi Sanjay Kumar (BJP) from Telangana and Pemmasani Chandrasekhar (TDP) and Bhupatiraju Srinivas Varma (BJP) from Andhra Pradesh are the MoS. While Naidu and Chandrasekhar took oath in English, Varma, Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay took oath in Hindi.

The hattrick Cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has seven women ministers. Interestingly, of the 72 ministers, 55 of them took oath of office in Hindi, while 17 took oath in English.

With the Cabinet having been formed now, the curiosity regarding the portfolios has begun.

Sources said the Prime Minister would be allocating the portfolios on Monday and immediately after that his team will get into action.

The meeting of the first Union Cabinet of Modi 3.0 is expected to meet on Tuesday.