5 students book for ragging at IIIT Basara

Nirmal: The police booked five second-year students of IIIT Basara on the charges of ragging their juniors in the hostel on Wednesday. According to the sources, the police did not arrest the accused yet. The police stated that the police not only assaulted the juniors but also threatened to kill them. It is said that the seniors beat the three juniors and demanded to respect from them.

The college officials stated that it is the first ranging incident of ragging on the Basara IIIT campus. The junior students informed the higher authorities about the incident and the dean filed a complaint with the Basara police.