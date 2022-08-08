5 students from Telangana score perfect 100 NTA score in JEE Main

Hyderabad: Five students identified as Rupesh Biyani, Dheeraj Kurukunda, Jasti Yashwanth VVS, Busa Siva Naga Venkata Aditya and Aniket Chattopadhyay, from Telangana have secured a perfect 100 NTA score in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 paper-I for BE/BTech.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results of the JEE Main for paper-I on Monday with a total of 24 candidates from the country securing a 100 NTA score.

A total of 1026799 candidates registered in both the June/July sessions of the JEE Main 2022 of whom 905590 appeared.