  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

5 students from Telangana score perfect 100 NTA score in JEE Main

Representational image
x

Representational image

Highlights

Five students identified as Rupesh Biyani, Dheeraj Kurukunda, Jasti Yashwanth VVS, Busa Siva Naga Venkata Aditya and Aniket Chattopadhyay, from Telangana have secured a perfect 100 NTA score in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 paper-I for BE/BTech.

Hyderabad: Five students identified as Rupesh Biyani, Dheeraj Kurukunda, Jasti Yashwanth VVS, Busa Siva Naga Venkata Aditya and Aniket Chattopadhyay, from Telangana have secured a perfect 100 NTA score in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 paper-I for BE/BTech.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results of the JEE Main for paper-I on Monday with a total of 24 candidates from the country securing a 100 NTA score.

A total of 1026799 candidates registered in both the June/July sessions of the JEE Main 2022 of whom 905590 appeared.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X